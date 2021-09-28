Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reduced by Analyst

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Zai Lab in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.15). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $112.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.51. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $79.64 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,268,000 after buying an additional 176,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,591,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Zai Lab by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,141,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,976,000 after acquiring an additional 217,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,903,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $1,265,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,809,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,246,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,025 shares of company stock valued at $47,752,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

