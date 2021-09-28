Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

