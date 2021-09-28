Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Reduced by Analyst

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park-Ohio in a research report issued on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

PKOH has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

