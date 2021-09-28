Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Quanterix posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $96,302.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $287,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $895,093 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 49.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

