Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) & IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Critical Survey

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rackspace Technology and IHS Markit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.09 -$245.80 million $0.83 17.00 IHS Markit $4.29 billion 11.40 $870.70 million $2.32 52.87

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rackspace Technology and IHS Markit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 3 6 0 2.67 IHS Markit 0 6 4 0 2.40

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus target price of $21.56, suggesting a potential upside of 52.82%. IHS Markit has a consensus target price of $109.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.14%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -9.26% 13.74% 2.97% IHS Markit 13.89% 11.69% 6.19%

Summary

IHS Markit beats Rackspace Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design, economics and country risk, and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

