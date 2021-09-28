RAMP (RAMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.28 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $105.50 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00122725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044030 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,209,501 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

