Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 126.4% higher against the dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $680,216.14 and $12,515.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00121583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044062 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

