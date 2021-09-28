Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackBerry in a research report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BB. Cfra raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.99.

Shares of BB opened at C$12.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion and a PE ratio of -10.60. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.03.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.