Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.31) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRGB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $392.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.93.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

