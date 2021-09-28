reflect.finance Price Hits $0.0830 on Major Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $784,229.36 and approximately $2,769.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00122929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00043652 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,446,239 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

