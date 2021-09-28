Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Plans $6.99 Dividend

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 6.99 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Regal Beloit has increased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regal Beloit has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regal Beloit to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

NYSE RBC traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.96. The stock had a trading volume of 392,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,481. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 30th.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regal Beloit stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Regal Beloit worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.43.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

