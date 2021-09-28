Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,181 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000.

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

