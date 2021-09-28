Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

CCL opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

