Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $690,000.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

