Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 749 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 359,787 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 107,627 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 173,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,954,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,582 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,841 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average is $140.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total transaction of $355,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,903.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,229,811. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.