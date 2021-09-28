Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 207 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,947,000 after purchasing an additional 950,683 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,552,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $5,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

