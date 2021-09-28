Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes $426,000 Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHE stock opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $95.04 and a 1-year high of $133.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.60.

