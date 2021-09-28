Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after buying an additional 272,919 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,634 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

