Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) SVP Thomas Catinazzo Sells 293 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $10,802.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

