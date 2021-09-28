Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGI opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $502,810.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 22,762 shares valued at $1,286,459. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

