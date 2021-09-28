Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $712.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.03. 423,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,266. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $67.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.