Reviewing Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) & Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 28.39% 22.30% 4.24% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

56.3% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Waterstone Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.29%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.59 $81.14 million $3.30 6.19 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Waterstone Financial pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Waterstone Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence. The Commercial Real Estate segment subjects to underwriting standards and processes similar to commercial loans. The Land segment specializes for developing vacant or raw land and made to builders and developers with whom the Corporation has had long-standing relationships. The Commercial Business segment extends to commercial customers for use in normal business operations to finance working capital needs, equipment purchases, or other projects. The Consumer segment comprises of secured loans including automobile loans, loans on savings deposits and home improvement loans, and to a lesser extent unsecured personal loans. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Sidney, OH.

