Rex Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.1% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.80. 209,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.76 and a 12-month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

