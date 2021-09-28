Rhumbline Advisers Has $761,000 Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Financial were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in First Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $551.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

