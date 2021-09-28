Rhumbline Advisers Takes $730,000 Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $603.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.90. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

