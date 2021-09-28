Rhumbline Advisers Takes $775,000 Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Radius Global Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

RADI opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

