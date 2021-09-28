Rhumbline Advisers Takes $841,000 Position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $112,906,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $4,495,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $2,835,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $43,939,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymergen alerts:

ZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair cut shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of ZY opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71. Zymergen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.