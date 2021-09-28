Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth about $291,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,632 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

