Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Tucows worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Tucows by 163.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 30.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 137.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tucows during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCX opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.24 million, a PE ratio of 125.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $94.20.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.09 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $324,402.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

