Richard Howes Sells 345,648 Shares of Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Stock

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) insider Richard Howes sold 345,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.21 ($4.44), for a total transaction of A$2,146,474.08 ($1,533,195.77).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Challenger’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

