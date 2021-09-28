Richard L. Md Lindstrom Sells 3,900 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard L. Md Lindstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $128,714.40.

Shares of Harrow Health stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 186,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company has a market cap of $257.91 million, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.93. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HROW shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

