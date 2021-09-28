Ritocoin (RITO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $296.00

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $541,532.15 and approximately $296.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded 56.1% higher against the dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00099448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00134671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.66 or 1.00245910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.45 or 0.06811161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.68 or 0.00766316 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,640,051,151 coins and its circulating supply is 1,627,895,411 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

