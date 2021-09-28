Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.71. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

