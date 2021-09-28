Robert W. Baird Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $520.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $452.59.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $460.56 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49. The firm has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

