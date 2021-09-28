Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $163,000 Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 106.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 187,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 96,539 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 664.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 61,002 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 261.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 37,446 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter worth about $306,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $45.41.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

