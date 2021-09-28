Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

VCTR stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.