Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,838 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BAB opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.