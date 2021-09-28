Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.50.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.97 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.