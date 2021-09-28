Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.97 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.23.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
