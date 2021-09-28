Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,610 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Romeo Power by 53.0% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter worth about $13,531,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter worth about $938,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 942.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. 25.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMO stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.90. Romeo Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

