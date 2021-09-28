Roth Capital Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $500.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.93.
NYSE GNRC opened at $443.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $466.92. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.92 and its 200 day moving average is $374.93.
In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.