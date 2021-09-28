Roth Capital Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $500.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.93.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $443.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $466.92. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.92 and its 200 day moving average is $374.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.