Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

