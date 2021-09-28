RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.94. RPC shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 5,814 shares.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $528,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 817,525 shares of company stock worth $3,338,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RPC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in RPC by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in RPC by 12.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

