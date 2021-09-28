RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $94.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE RPM traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $78.68. 5,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,044. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,815,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in RPM International by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,127 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 577,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

