Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $60,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,348 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Under Armour by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 449,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,086,000 after acquiring an additional 145,272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

