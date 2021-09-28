Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 over the last three months. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

