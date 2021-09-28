Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

STFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of STFC opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.39.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

In other news, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $805,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $828,140.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,738 shares of company stock worth $6,150,588 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

