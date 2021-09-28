Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5369 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.32.

