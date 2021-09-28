Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,813,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 131,850 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

