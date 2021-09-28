Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 657,894 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
SAFE stock opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 68.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.