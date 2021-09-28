Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 657,894 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SAFE stock opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 68.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

