Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SAXPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of SAXPY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

