Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
SAXPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of SAXPY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $26.15.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.